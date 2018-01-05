The "Who's Who of Eastern European Russian Musicians 2nd Edition" directory has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Who's Who of East European Russian Musicians gives biographical information and contact details for some of the most talented and influential artists and individuals from Eastern Europe and the Russian Federation.

There are hundreds of biographies charting the careers and achievements of artists in pop, rock, folk, jazz, dance, country music plus singers, instrumentalists, composers, conductors, managers and much more.

Directory contains:

each entry includes full biographical information: principal career details, recordings and compositions, honours and contact information where available;

each entrant is given the opportunity to update his or her information;

spans the full range of the popular and classical music industry, from rock to jazz and dance to country, from composers to instrumentalists to singers;

provides information on established names as well as up-and-coming artists;

a directory section provides details of music festivals, awards, organizations within the industry, and digital music sources;

for ease of reference, the book includes an index of music group members.

In one accessible volume this Who's Who offers users a vast collection of information on the most famous and influential people in the popular and classical music industry.

The Who's Who will prove valuable for anyone in need of reliable, up-to-date information on these individuals and organizations Valuable and unique, Who's Who of Eastern European Russian Musicians will prove an invaluable acquisition for researchers, academic, public, and business libraries, and to governments, music corporations, and the media.

