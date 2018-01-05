sprite-preloader
ObsEva SA: ObsEva SA to Participate in JP Morgan Healthcare Conference January 8 - 11, 2018

ObsEva SA / ObsEva SA to Participate in JP Morgan Healthcare Conference January 8 - 11, 2018 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - January 5, 2018- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that company management will participate in JP Morgan's 36th Annual Healthcare Conference being held from January 8-11, 2018 in San Francisco.

ObsEva's presentation will take place on Thursday, January 11 at 8 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). A webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of ObsEva's website www.ObsEva.com (http://www.ObsEva.com).

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving ART outcomes. ObsEva is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com (http://www.ObsEva.com).

Media Contact:

Liz Bryan
Spectrum Science
lbryan@spectrumscience.com (mailto:lbryan@spectrumscience.com)
202-955-6222 x2526

CEO Office contact:

Shauna Dillon
Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch (mailto:Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch)
+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact

Mario Corso
Senior Director, Investor Relations
mario.corso@obseva.com (mailto:mario.corso@obseva.com)
781-366-5726

Press Release (http://hugin.info/157613/R/2159543/830333.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ObsEva SA via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

ObsEva SA
Chemin des Aulx; 12 Plan-les-Ouates Switzerland



