Following the surprise removal of a grace period for PV rooftop projects last month, China reportedly saw over 500 MW of DG solar grid connected on December 29, after developers worked to secure 2017 FIT rates. Overall, EnergyTrend estimates DG capacity to be over 19 GW in 2017.

In announcing the new solar PV feed-in tariff (FIT) rates on December 22 - which saw cuts of up to 15% - China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) removed the six month grace period for rooftop PV projects that are not part of any specific program.

Caught by surprise, EnergyTrend reports that developers, including Astronergy Solar Inc. and GCL New Energy Holdings ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...