One Stock That Makes for a Great Acquisition TargetThe new year has brought with it good fortune for marijuana investors. Marijuana stocks are on a tear, and there's a good reason why. For the first time in history, Americans living in the largest U.S. state are getting to enjoy recreational pot legally.In case you missed it, recreational marijuana began legally selling in California for the first time on January 1, 2018. The decision to legalize recreational pot was made during the 2016 elections, when an overwhelming majority voted to legalize it, but official sales began just now.The lineups outside marijuana dispensaries within the state have rejuvenated.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...