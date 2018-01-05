Mobile technology firm mporium has inked a commercial agreement with British media investment management company GroupM UK to deliver its Impact technology services to a number of the latter's agencies. If successful, the agreement would see Impact rolled out over the entirety of GroupM's network. Impact, mporium's proprietary technology, is designed to enable advertisers and agencies to identify and monetise micro-moments and improve performance for digital advertising campaigns, from brand ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...