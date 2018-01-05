Meat-focused retail store business Crawshaw Group saw continued, albeit slight, progress towards the group's strategy of strengthening its position as the UK's "leading value butcher" over the 15 week period leading to 24 December. Group sales and gross margins both improved 0.6% on the previous year as Crawshaw's growing factory shop format helped offset the impact of lower footfall at its high street locations and the overall softer consumer sentiment. The firm experienced a "strong core ...

