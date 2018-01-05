Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Keysight's Revenue Advanced 17%; EPS Jumped 11%

Stock Monitor: LRAD Corp. Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2017, Keysight's GAAP revenue advanced 17% to reach $878 million compared to $751 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's non-GAAP revenue, which excluded the impact of fair value adjustment to acquisition-related deferred revenue balances, grew 20% on a y-o-y basis to reach $902 million, or 3% on a core basis, ahead of analysts' estimates of $884.6 million.

For FY17, Keysight's GAAP revenue grew 9% on a y-o-y basis and totaled $3.2 billion. The Company's non-GAAP revenue advanced 11% to reach $3.2 billion.

During Q4 FY17, Keysight's GAAP operating margin was 4.4% compared to 14% in Q4 FY16. The Company's non-GAAP operating margin was 20% compared to 19% in the year ago same period.

For Q4 FY17, Keysight's GAAP net loss was $38 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to net income of $92 million, or $0.53 per share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net income was $135 million, or $0.71 per share, compared to $110 million, or $0.64 per share, in the year earlier same quarter. Keysight's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.65 per share.

For FY17, Keysight's GAAP net income was $102 million, or $0.56 per share, compared to $335 million, or $1.95 per share, in FY16.The Company's non-GAAP net income was $462 million, or $2.53 per share, compared to $419 million, or $2.43 per share, in FY16.

Keysight Technologies' Reporting Segments

During Q4 FY17, the Communications Solutions Group (CSG) segment's revenue grew 4% to $462 million compared to $442 million in Q4 FY16. The CSG segment's revenue growth was driven by R&D solutions for new technologies including 5G, 4.9G, and Wi-Fi test that was partially offset by a decline in revenue from aerospace, defense, and government.

For Q4 FY17, the Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG) revenue grew 3% to $206 million on a y-o-y basis compared to $201 million in Q4 FY16. Automotive & Energy led the growth for EISG followed closely by General Electronics Measurement.

The Ixia Solutions Group (ISG) revenue was $124 million in Q4 FY17. ISG saw solid demand for its high-speed Ethernet test solutions, including 400G, and strong orders for its security and applications solutions.

During Q4 FY17, the Services Solutions Group (SSG) revenue grew 2% on a y-o-y basis to reach $110 million compared to $108 million in Q4 FY16. Growth in calibration and remarketed solution sales were partially offset by a decline in repair revenue.

Outlook

Keysight's first half of 2018 GAAP revenue is expected to be approximately $1.75 billion and non-GAAP revenue for the first half of 2018 is expected to be approximately $1.78 billion. Keysight's Q1 FY18 GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $762 million to $802 million and non-GAAP revenue is expected to be in the band of $780 million to $820 million. The Company's non-GAAP earnings per share for H1 FY18 are expected to be approximately $1.29 and Q1 FY18 non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $0.29 to $0.43.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 04, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Keysight Technologies' stock slightly climbed 0.49%, ending the trading session at $42.96.

Volume traded for the day: 779.30 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 705.04 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.53%; previous three-month period - up 0.96%; past twelve-month period - up 16.49%; and year-to-date - up 3.27%

After yesterday's close, Keysight Technologies' market cap was at $8.16 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 71.24.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

