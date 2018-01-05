Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Greif's Revenue Grew 11.6%; EPS Soared 307.1%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 05, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GEF. The Company posted its financial results on December 06, 2017, for the fourth quarter fiscal 2017. The Company's revenue and adjusted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended October 31, 2017, Greif's revenues increased 11.6% to $968.1 million from $867.6 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's revenues surpassed analysts' expectations of $942 million.

For the reported quarter, the Company's gross profit decreased 0.5% to $182.4 million from $183.4 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, Greif's gross margin decreased 230 basis points to 18.8% of revenue from 21.1% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 6.6% to $89.4 million from $83.9 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, Greif's EBITDA margin decreased 50 basis points to 9.2% of revenue from 9.7% of revenue in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, Greif's adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 130 basis points to 12.2% of revenue from 13.5% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's operating income increased 12.7% to $60.4 million from $53.6 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, Greif's operating margin was 6.2% of revenue, on par with 6.2% of revenue in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, Greif's adjusted operating margin decreased 80 basis points to 9.2% of revenue from 10% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Greif's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 24.1% to $43.2 million from $34.8 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, EBT margin increased 50 basis points to 4.5% of revenue from 4.0% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Greif's net income increased 291.8% to $33.3 million on a y-o-y basis from $8.5 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS increased 307.1% to $0.57 on a y-o-y basis from $0.14 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, Greif's adjusted net income increased 50.1% to $57.8 million on a y-o-y basis from $38.5 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 50.8% to $0.98 on a y-o-y basis from $0.65 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of negative $0.89.

Greif's Segment Details

Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services - During Q4 FY17, the Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment's net revenue increased 9.9% to $662.5 million from $602.9 million in the same period last year. The segment's operating income decreased 19.7% to $24.5 million in Q4 FY17 from $30.5 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's EBITDA decreased 13.7% to $43.4 million, from $50.3 million in Q4 FY16.

Paper Packaging & Services - During Q4 FY17, the Paper Packaging & Services segment's net revenue increased 18% to $223 million from $189 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 36.4% to $33.7 million from $24.7 million in Q4 FY16. Tthe segment's EBITDA increased 28.1% to $41.9 million in Q4 FY17 from $32.7 million in Q4 FY16.

Flexible Products & Services - During Q4 FY17, the Flexible Products & Services segment's net revenue increased 10.3% to $76.2 million from $69.1 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income was $0.3 million compared to operating loss of $3.6 million in Q4 FY16. The segment's EBITDA was positive $1.4 million in Q4 FY17 compared to negative $2.3 million in Q4 FY16.

Land Management - During Q4 FY17, the Land Management segment's net revenue decreased 3% to $6.4 million from $6.6 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income decreased 5% to $1.9 million from $2.0 million in Q4 FY16. The segment's EBITDA decreased 15.6% to $2.7 million in Q4 FY17 from $3.2 million in Q4 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on October 28, 2017, Greif's cash and cash equivalents increased 37.2% to $142.3 million from $103.7 million on October 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt decreased 3.8% to $937.8 million from $974.6 million in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's trade accounts receivable increased 12% to $447.0 million from $399.2 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 7.3% to $399.2 million from $372.0 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities increased 39.8% to $199.9 million from $143.0 million in the same period last year. During Q4 FY17, the Company's free cash flow increased 47.2% to $168.2 million from $114.3 million in the same period last year.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 04, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Greif's stock climbed 1.50%, ending the trading session at $62.20.

Volume traded for the day: 191.05 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 10.72%; previous three-month period - up 6.69%; past twelve-month period - up 15.61%; and year-to-date - up 2.67%

After yesterday's close, Greif's market cap was at $3.20 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 25.07.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.70%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Packaging & Containers industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

