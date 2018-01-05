

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales increased for the first time in four months in November, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.



The volume of retail sales climbed 2.6 percent month-over-month in November, after remaining flat in the previous month.



Excluding motor trades, the volume of retail sales registered an increase of 1.9 percent.



The sectors with the largest monthly volume increases were electrical goods, department stores and other retail sales.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 6.8 percent in November from 4.3 percent in October.



The value of retail sales grew 2.6 percent monthly and by 4.4 percent yearly in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX