

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Ferndale, Wash. establishment Hempler Foods Group, LLC, is recalling approximately 4,068 pounds of pepperoni sticks products due to contamination of extraneous material, specifically metal.



The firm notified FSIS after receiving three consumer complaints, reporting small metal pieces in the pepperoni products. Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



The pepperoni stick items were produced on October 10, 2017 and bears establishment number 'EST. 6410'. The product subject to recall, include 2.25-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing 'HEMPLER'S FAMILY CLASSIC PEPPERONI NATURAL SMOKE FLAVORING ADDED' with case code 59716.



