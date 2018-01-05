The "Transportation and Logistics Market Insights Italy" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The aim of this study is to research and analyze key developments and trends relating to economy and trade and the freight transportation and logistics and warehousing sectors in Italy.

The recovery of the Italian economy is set to continue at a modest pace, fuelled by the rising internal demand. After years of stagnation, the logistics and transport sector is experiencing a trend of reversal and is picking up the first signals of growth, thanks to the positive recovery in exports. The trade surplus is expanding due to the reduced import prices for raw materials. More than half of the contribution comes from motor vehicle sales.

Digital integration across multimodal transport is on the government agenda for 2017. Business model logistics service providers are quickly transforming from a vertical supply chain model to a more flexible and open network model with collaborative and integrated processes. A potential revival of interest by international investors, due to the relatively low warehouse rental fees, is restrained by the shortage of quality products; this could serve as a re-launch of the market for the construction of a new product range.

