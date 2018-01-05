North American Trailer Telematics Market 2017-2023: Sensorization will Pave Way for IoT Platformization and Implementation

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "North American Trailer Telematics Market - Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The aim of this study is to analyze trailer telematics solutions in North America and present an overview of market growth opportunities and implications.
Over the last decade, the logistics industry has undergone transformational changes by adopting effective management and utilization of fleets, manpower, warehouses, and assets. Though the industry had witnessed phenomenal changes that benefit stakeholders across the logistics ecosystem such as continuously improving and managing operations more efficiently, there are number of challenges that set back customers from experiencing the core advantages of an intelligent logistics platform.
Telematics acts as a backbone for logistics because most information - from vehicle data, driver information, to cargo status - is delivered using a real-time telematics platform. Hence, data integration, documentation, and interpretation are vital to recognizing a return on investment (ROI) for customers.
Given the evolving needs of fleet operators, telematics solution providers (TSPs) need to expand their portfolios by integrating with ecosystem partners in order to deliver a one-stop-solution. The integration of truck-trailer telematics, safety systems, and intelligent logistics software platforms to offer a one-stop-shop solution will be the future trend.
The study features key market trends, competitive landscape, pricing and packaging of services and solutions, revenue forecast, and breakdown of solution contribution by trailer type. Growth opportunities have been clearly mapped with call to action for stakeholders for improved decision making. The study period is from 2016 to 2023.
Why Connected Truck Market?
- By 2020, more than 35 million of trucks globally will be connected.
- Nearly 40% of fleet managers feel connected trucks are a must have.
- With smart roads and smart cities, smart trucks will be a necessity.
- Driver behavior and compliance will be the key aspects for fleet optimization
- Future trucks allow the user to easily pay for fuel, toll, parking, infotainment, and many more in real time.
Key Questions this Study will Answer:
- What is the current status of the North American trailer telematics market, immediate and future prospects?
- What will be the potential market size in 2023? What are the key solutions in the current scenario and what will be some of the upcoming solutions that will be in demand?
- Who are the major market participants and what are their market shares?
- What are some of the upcoming technological trends that will gain prominence?
- What is the growth potential for the trailer telematics market in North America?
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Market Snapshot
- Market Evolution
- Key Market Trends
- Significance of Trailer Telematics
- Vendor Selection Process
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
2. RESEARCH SCOPE, OBJECTIVES, BACKGROUND, AND METHODOLOGY
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Methodology
3. DEFINITIONS AND SEGMENTATION
- Definitions - Trailers by Type
4. MARKET OVERVIEW AND DYNAMICS
- Industry Challenges
- Value Chain
- Packaging and Pricing
- Evolution of Services
- Technology Roadmap
5. KEY TRENDS DRIVING THE MARKET
- Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)
- Driver-Vehicle Inspection Report (DVIR)
- Sensorizartion
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Integration
- Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Integration
6. MARKET MEASUREMENT AND MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
- Installed Base Forecast
- Installed Base - Forecastby Trailer Type
- Revenue Analysis
- Market Share Analysis
7. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION
- Growth Opportunity - Regulation Impact and Partnerships
- Strategic Imperatives
8. CONCLUSIONS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
9. APPENDIX
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- Market Engineering Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mvbppk/north_american?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716