North American Trailer Telematics Market 2017-2023: Sensorization will Pave Way for IoT Platformization and Implementation

The aim of this study is to analyze trailer telematics solutions in North America and present an overview of market growth opportunities and implications.

Over the last decade, the logistics industry has undergone transformational changes by adopting effective management and utilization of fleets, manpower, warehouses, and assets. Though the industry had witnessed phenomenal changes that benefit stakeholders across the logistics ecosystem such as continuously improving and managing operations more efficiently, there are number of challenges that set back customers from experiencing the core advantages of an intelligent logistics platform.

Telematics acts as a backbone for logistics because most information - from vehicle data, driver information, to cargo status - is delivered using a real-time telematics platform. Hence, data integration, documentation, and interpretation are vital to recognizing a return on investment (ROI) for customers.

Given the evolving needs of fleet operators, telematics solution providers (TSPs) need to expand their portfolios by integrating with ecosystem partners in order to deliver a one-stop-solution. The integration of truck-trailer telematics, safety systems, and intelligent logistics software platforms to offer a one-stop-shop solution will be the future trend.

The study features key market trends, competitive landscape, pricing and packaging of services and solutions, revenue forecast, and breakdown of solution contribution by trailer type. Growth opportunities have been clearly mapped with call to action for stakeholders for improved decision making. The study period is from 2016 to 2023.



Why Connected Truck Market?

By 2020, more than 35 million of trucks globally will be connected.

Nearly 40% of fleet managers feel connected trucks are a must have.

With smart roads and smart cities, smart trucks will be a necessity.

Driver behavior and compliance will be the key aspects for fleet optimization

Future trucks allow the user to easily pay for fuel, toll, parking, infotainment, and many more in real time.

Key Questions this Study will Answer:

What is the current status of the North American trailer telematics market, immediate and future prospects?

What will be the potential market size in 2023? What are the key solutions in the current scenario and what will be some of the upcoming solutions that will be in demand?

Who are the major market participants and what are their market shares?

What are some of the upcoming technological trends that will gain prominence?

What is the growth potential for the trailer telematics market in North America ?

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market Snapshot

Market Evolution

Key Market Trends

Significance of Trailer Telematics

Vendor Selection Process

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

2. RESEARCH SCOPE, OBJECTIVES, BACKGROUND, AND METHODOLOGY

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

3. DEFINITIONS AND SEGMENTATION

Definitions - Trailers by Type

4. MARKET OVERVIEW AND DYNAMICS

Industry Challenges

Value Chain

Packaging and Pricing

Evolution of Services

Technology Roadmap

5. KEY TRENDS DRIVING THE MARKET

Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)

Driver-Vehicle Inspection Report (DVIR)

Sensorizartion

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Integration

Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Integration

6. MARKET MEASUREMENT AND MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Installed Base Forecast

Installed Base - Forecastby Trailer Type

Revenue Analysis

Market Share Analysis

7. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Growth Opportunity - Regulation Impact and Partnerships

Strategic Imperatives

8. CONCLUSIONS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

9. APPENDIX

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

Market Engineering Methodology





