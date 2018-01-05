Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Consumer Goods Major, Spectrum Brands, Considering Sale of its Global Batteries & Appliances Businesses

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 05, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SPB as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 03, 2018, the Company announced that it will be exploring strategic options for its Global Batteries & Appliances (GBA) businesses. This decision has been taken with the aim of divesting these business divisions in the current FY18. The divestment will enable the Company to focus on its remaining four high margin and growth business divisions - Hardware & Home Improvement; Global Auto Care; Global Pet Supplies; and Home & Garden. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Explaining the Company's point of view on the matter, David Maura, Executive Chairman at Spectrum Brands Holdings, said:

"This action to redeploy capital invested from our GBA assets repositions our Company into a faster-growing and higher-margin Spectrum Brands with an increased focus on our four remaining businesses of Hardware & Home Improvement, Global Auto Care, Global Pet Supplies and Home & Garden."

Company's Rationale

According to David, the Company has been making structured capital allocations in the last 10 years towards growth initiatives, including strategic acquisitions or organic investments for increasing its value and for its shareholders. The Company plans to utilize the funds raised from these planned divestments to reduce its debt, reinvesting capital for its core businesses both organically and via acquisitions as well as investing in shares repurchases. The Company feels that these decisions are in the best interests of its investors and are aimed at increasing value for its shareholders. Additionally, these decisions will also help boost the Company's confidence to continue at an increased growth pace in the future.

According to Andreas Rouvé, CEO of Spectrum Brands Holdings, both the Global Batteries & Appliances businesses are well managed business divisions and have been instrumental to the Company's long-term success. These businesses are backed by an excellent top management and a team of dedicated employees. The Company has confirmed that it has received inquiries from several interested and prospective buyers and has initiated discussions with some of these parties. The Company believes that the GBA businesses are appealing and have great potential and the right buyer would take these businesses to new heights. The brands operating under the GBA businesses include Rayovac®, VARTA®, Remington®, Black & Decker®, George Foreman Cooking, Russell Hobbs, Juiceman®, Breadman, Farberware®, Toastmaster®, etc.

The GBA businesses generated net sales of $1,998 million, operating income of $231 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $317 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017. In comparison, Spectrum Brands reported sales of $5,007 million, operating income of $561 million, and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)of $956 million in the same time frame.

The Company has informed that w.e.f. Q1 financial results of the fiscal year 2018, the GBA businesses will be reclassified as held for sale and will be reflected as "discontinued operations". The Company has also informed that the current strategic review does not guarantee that there will be sale at the end of the process, nor a timeframe has been set to complete the transaction. The Company will make any further announcements on the matter only when it takes a final decision.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Middleton, Wisconsin-based Spectrum Brands is a global consumer products Company offering an expanding portfolio of leading brands. The Company is a leading supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden, and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, and auto care products. Some of the leading brands include Rayovac®, VARTA®, Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Black + Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature's Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS®, and Eukanuba® (Europe only), Healthy-Hide®, Digest-eeze™, Littermaid®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®, Armor All®, STP® and A/C PRO®. The Company's products are sold by the world's top retailers and are available in more than 160 countries.

The Company's net sales for fiscal year 2017 was approximately $5.01 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 04, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Spectrum Brands Holdings' stock was slightly up 0.77%, ending the trading session at $119.86.

Volume traded for the day: 815.28 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 560.10 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.08%; previous three-month period - up 14.59%; and year-to-date - up 6.64%

After yesterday's close, Spectrum Brands Holdings' market cap was at $6.88 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 23.90.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.40%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Personal Products industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

