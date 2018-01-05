Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Net Sales Jumped 17.9%; Earnings Soared 80.3%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 05, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) ("Ollie's"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=OLLI. Ollie's reported its third quarter fiscal 2017 operating results on December 06, 2017. The retailer outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations and provided guidance for the fiscal year. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=OLLI

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Ollie's net sales jumped 17.9% to $238.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 from $202.0 million in Q3 2016. The increase in net sales was driven by a 2.1% increase in comparable store sales and increased store count compared to Q3 2016. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $232.4 million.

Ollie's opened 15 stores in Q3 2017 and ended the quarter with 265 stores compared to 232 stores at the end of Q3 2016.

During Q3 2017, Ollie's gross profit advanced 16.4% to $98.0 million from $84.2 million in Q3 2016. Gross margin decreased 50 basis points to 41.2% in the reported quarter from 41.7% in the year ago same period. The decline in gross margin was due to decreased merchandise margins partially offset by favorable supply chain costs as a percentage of net sales.

Ollie's operating income surged 29.8% to $24.2 million in Q3 2017 from $18.6 million in Q3 2016. As a percentage of net sales, the Company's operating income increased 100 basis points to 10.2% in the reported quarter. Excluding $0.6 million of transaction-related expenses incurred in Q3 2016, Ollie's adjusted operating income increased 25.9% and 70 basis points as a percentage of net sales.

For Q3 2017, Ollie's net income soared 80.3% to $18.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $10.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in Q3 2016. The Company's adjusted net income, which excluded income tax benefits due to the accounting change for stock-based compensation in the current year and transaction related expenses net of taxes in the prior year, increased 31.3% to $14.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in Q3 2017 from $10.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in Q3 2016. Ollie's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.20 per share.

Ollie's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) jumped 23.8% to $29.2 million, or 12.3% of net sales, in Q3 2017 from $23.6 million, or 11.7% of net sales, in Q3 2016. The Company's adjusted EBITDA excluded non-cash stock-based compensation expense, non-cash purchase accounting items, and transaction-related expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Ollie's cash balance as of the end of Q3 2017 was $42.2 million compared to $36.0 million at the end of Q3 2016. The Company had no borrowings under its $100.0 million revolving credit facility and $98.5 million of availability under the facility at the end of the reported quarter.

Ollie's ended Q3 2017 with total borrowings of $126.7 million compared to $196.5 million at the end of Q3 2016. Subsequent to quarter-end, on November 21, 2017, the Company paid down $30 million in term loan debt, resulting in a term loan debt balance of $96.3 million.

Ollie's inventory at the end of Q3 2017 increased 18.1% to $284.3 million compared to $240.8 million at the end of Q3 2016, primarily due to new store growth and timing of deal flow. The Company's capital expenditures in the reported quarter totaled $6.5 million compared to $4.3 million in the year-earlier same quarter.

Outlook

For the fiscal year ending February 03, 2018, Ollie's is forecasting total net sales of $1.062 billion to $1.065 billion and comparable store sales growth of 2.0% to 2.5%. The Company is projecting opening of 34 new stores and no planned closures; operating income of $131.0 million to $132.0 million; and net income per diluted share of $1.36 to $1.37.

Excluding the loss on extinguishment of debt and income tax benefits due to the accounting change for stock-based compensation, Ollie's is projecting adjusted net income per diluted share of $1.21 to $1.22.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 04, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Ollie's Bargain Outlet's stock dropped 1.33%, ending the trading session at $52.10.

Volume traded for the day: 900.58 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 496.00 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.04%; previous three-month period - up 11.44%; past six-month period - up 26.61%; and last twelve-month period - up 77.21%

After yesterday's close, Ollie's Bargain Outlet's market cap was at $3.23 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 40.83.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Discount, Variety Stores industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors