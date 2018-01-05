Saudi energy company, ACWA and Japanese trading company, Marubeni submitted the second and third lowest bids, respectively. The lowest bid, which was proposed by consortium formed by UAE-based Masdar and French energy giant, EDF and could have become the world's cheapest offer for solar energy, was excluded from the auction.

Saudi Arabia's Renewable Energy Project Development Office (REPDO) has shorlisted local energy company ACWA Power and a consortium formed by Japanese trading company Marubeni Corp., Khaled Ahmed Juffali Energy & Utilities Limited and Axia Power Holdings BV, to install 300 MW of PV in the country under Round 1 of Saudi Arabia's National Renewable Energy Program (NREP).

REPDO said the project will be officially awarded this month, and that financial close will be reached in February.

The facility, which has to rely on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...