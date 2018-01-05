VICTOR, N.Y., 2018-01-05 13:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) (NYSE:STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, reported today its third quarter fiscal 2018 results. A conference call to discuss the financial results and outlook will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Rob Sands and Chief Financial Officer David Klein on Friday, January 5, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. (eastern). Visit cbrands.com/investors to locate information for joining the conference call, or a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call.



This News Release features multimedia, including our latest Kim Crawford and Modelo Especial television advertising campaigns. For more, view the full release and financial tables on the attached.



About Constellation Brands Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) (NYSE:STZ.B), a Fortune 500 company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico. The company's beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point, one of the most awarded craft brewers in the U.S. In addition, Constellation is the world leader in premium wine, selling great brands that people love, including Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Franciscan Estate, Ruffino and The Prisoner. The company's premium spirits brands include SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.



Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100 brands in its portfolio; about 40 wineries, breweries and distilleries; and approximately 10,000 talented employees. We express our company vision: to elevate life with every glass raised. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com



CONTACTS Media Mike McGrew: 773-251-4934 Amy Martin: 585-678-7141 Investor Relations Patty Yahn-Urlaub: 585-678-7483 Bob Czudak: 585-678-7170



A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/67f50793-72dd-44b7-8511-d3f4 065d30d4