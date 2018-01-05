Active-Investors: Wired News - Destination Maternity Announces Appointment of Interim CEO

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 05, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Destination Maternity Corp. (NASDAQ: DEST). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=DEST as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 03, 2018, the Company announced that it has appointed Independent Director, Melissa Payner-Gregor, as interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Payner-Gregor will succeed Allen Weinstein. Weinstein was succeeding Anthony M. Romano, after he stepped down from his role as President, CEO, and Board Member in September 2017. Weinstein has decided to retire from the Board for personal reasons. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

CEO's Office

Destination Maternity is also establishing "Office of the CEO" which will be comprised of Payner-Gregor; Ronald J. Masciantonio, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer; David Stern, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO); and Shelley Liebsch, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Design. They all will report to Payner-Gregor. The Company is working with Kirk Palmer Associates in the ongoing search for a new permanent CEO.

Payner-Gregor's Career Path

Melissa Payner-Gregor has served as a Director of the Destination Maternity Board since August 2009. Currently, she is working as a Consultant for several retail/ecommerce companies. Payner-Gregor served as an Advisor to Bluefly Inc. in 2015, having previously served as the Company's CEO from 2004 to 2012. In 2003, she was President of Bluefly. Before joining Bluefly, Payner-Gregor held senior management positions with prominent retailers and consumer products companies, including CEO and President of Spiegel Catalog. From 1995 to 1997, Payner-Gregor was President and a Board member of Chico FAS, Inc. She has also held senior executive positions with Guess Inc., Pastille (a Division of Neiman Marcus) and Henri Bendel.

Destination Maternity Appointed New Board Member

On December 21, 2017, the Company announced the addition of Peter Longo to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Following the announcement, the Board consists of five members, four of whom are independent, and each of whom possesses significant professional experience, particularly in retail, ecommerce, marketing, and finance. Longo most recently served as President of Macy's Logistics/Operations, a position he held since 2000. Prior to this role, he functioned in a senior level capacity during the significant integrations of then Federated Department Stores with Macy's and the May Co., and the administrative and organizational restructuring of the company. Longo has also served as Co-Chair of VICS, and served on the Board of Governors for GS1-US and GS1-Global.

In October 2017, based on preliminary voting tabulations, Destination Maternity's stockholders supported the re-election of all four nominees to the Company's Board of Directors, Michael J. Blitzer, Barry Erdos, Melissa Payner-Gregor, and B. Allen Weinstein.

About Destination Maternity Corp.

Founded in 1982, Destination Maternity (formerly known as Mothers Work, Inc.) is the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity apparel, with over $500 million in annual sales. As of October 28, 2017, the Company operates 1,147 retail locations in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, including 501 stores, predominantly under the trade names Motherhood Maternity®, A Pea in the Pod®, and Destination Maternity®, and 646 leased department locations. Destination Maternity is based in Moorestown, New Jersey, with a distribution center in Burlington, New Jersey.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 04, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Destination Maternity's stock declined 3.93%, ending the trading session at $2.93.

Volume traded for the day: 144.90 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 11.83%; and previous three-month period - up 68.39%

After yesterday's close, Destination Maternity's market cap was at $45.09 million.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Apparel Stores industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors