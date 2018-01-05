Active-Investors: Wired News - UK's CMA Raises Concerns Regarding Refresco's Acquisition of Cott Corp.'s Bottling Business

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 05, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Cott Corp. (NYSE: COT). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=COT as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 03, 2018, UK's antitrust regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) raised concerns in regards to the previously announced acquisition of Cott's bottling operations by Refresco Group N.V. The CMA's concerns have been raised after it finished its preliminary assessment. Refresco had announced the decision to acquire Cott's bottling business for $1.25 billion in July 2017. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

The CMA's concerns

The CMA has initiated an inquiry on the Refresco-Cott deal in October 2017 and the current concerns have been raised after completing the initial investigation. The CMA observed that both Refresco and Cott manufacture and sell a variety of soft drinks under different brand names via a network of supermarkets and retail establishments. Each company packaged its products in different formats and sizes. During the preliminary investigation of the deal, the CMA did not find any major competition concerns regarding products of both companies.

However, the CMA found that both companies use a special aseptic production process while supplying its juice drinks, which allows these juices to be sold preservative-free and without refrigeration. The CMA also found that there is only one more company in the UK which supplies juice drinks to third parties using the same aseptic production method. The CMA's concern is that, following the merger, the merged company will have the power to increase cost of its products or lower the quality standards.

The CMA will move to the next level of investigation if Refresco does not provide assurances to address the Agency's competition concerns.

Commenting on the CMA's stand, Rachel Merelie, Acting Executive Director of the CMA, said:

"We have looked at all aspects of this merger and have concerns that the merger could lead to reduced competition in the manufacturing and packaging of certain juice drinks. This may result in higher prices or quality standards slipping for stores and brands, with potential knock-on effects to end-consumers."

Response from Cott and Refresco

Cott has confirmed that the CMA has informed Refresco about the concerns related to the special aseptic production process used for supply of juice drinks. The merged company uses this special production process for one specific category, i.e. juice drinks in PET which is produced in only two of its facilities in UK - one at Bridgwater (Refresco) and second at Nelson (Cott). Refresco in consultation with Cott is studying the CMA's concerns and has assured that they will offer full cooperation in addressing the CMA's concerns and are willing to offer suitable solutions.

Sharing his views on the matter Jerry Fowden, CEO of Cott, said:

"With clearance already received from the US and Canadian regulatory authorities as well as overwhelming support from Refresco's shareholders, Refresco, in consultation with Cott, is willing to propose remedies to the CMA to address their concerns and work towards the successful completion of the acquisition."

Hans Roelofs, CEO of Refresco, added:

"The initial investigation of the CMA did not find any competition concerns for most of our products. However, they have raised concerns for one specific product category produced by Refresco and Cott. With the clearance we received earlier in the process from the US and Canadian regulatory authorities and the overwhelming support from our shareholders, we are willing to propose remedies to the CMA to address this specific issue and put us on the right track to also obtain clearance in the UK. We continue to cooperate with the CMA in order to progress the acquisition and work towards a successful completion."

Refresco-Cott deal

Refresco signed an agreement to acquire Cott's bottling business for $1.25 billion (EUR 1.1 billion). The deal included Cott's North America, UK, and Mexico businesses. The deal would allow Cott to focus on core business of high growth segments of water, coffee, tea, and filtration and at the same time reduce its debt obligations.

The deal allows Refresco to become one of the largest independent bottler with a comprehensive global footprint and leadership positions in Europe and North America. After the completion of the deal Cott's UK-based business was to be integrated with Refresco Europe and Cott's North American business would become part of Refresco US. Refresco expected the deal to be accretive to its earnings by approximately 5% in the first full year of the merger. Refresco also expects to save approximately EUR 47 million in joint synergies within three years of completing the transaction.

About Cott Corp.

Tampa, Florida-based Cott was founded in 1955 and is a leading diversified beverage company. The Company produces, packages, and distributes beverages. Its product-line includes carbonated soft drinks, mixers, energy products, water, juices and juice-based products, ready to drink teas, and sports drinks as well as alcoholic beverages for retailers, brand owners, and distributors.

About Refresco Group N.V.

Rotterdam, the Netherlands-based Refresco is an independent bottler of soft drinks and fruit juices for retailers and A-brands in Europe and the US. It has production facilities in Benelux, Finland, France, Germany, Iberia, Italy, Poland, the UK, and the US. The Company extensive products range includes 100% fruit juices, carbonated soft drinks, and mineral waters available in a variety of packaging combinations viz., carton, PET, Aseptic PET, cans and glass.

For FY16, the Company reported revenues of €2.1 billion and exceeded 6.5 billion liters in full year volumes.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 04, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Cott's stock marginally dropped 0.36%, ending the trading session at $16.44.

Volume traded for the day: 666.00 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 6.75%; previous six-month period - up 19.04%; and past twelve-month period - up 45.87%

After yesterday's close, Cott's market cap was at $2.27 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.46%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Beverages - Soft Drinks industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

