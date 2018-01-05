

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) released a profit for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $497.1 million, or $2.47 per share. This was up from $364.4 million, or $1.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $2.08 billion. This was up from $2.02 billion last year.



Constellation Brands Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $497.1 Mln. vs. $364.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.4% -EPS (Q3): $2.47 vs. $1.77 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.5% -Revenue (Q3): $2.08 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.25 - $8.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX