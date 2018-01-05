Data Center Standards are Gaining Popularity in the Asia-Pacific Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Data Centers industry is more than 20 years old and over the years has become complex to operate. It has become quite challenging for data center operators to run their data center efficiently. The whole Asia Pacific is getting on the bandwagon of getting digitized and local governments have introduced many initiatives that would accelerate the digitization in their own country. The numbers of smartphones are increasing exponentially in the region and increasing numbers of people have accessed social media through different channels. The amount of data that is being produced and the amount that will get produced would be massive. The expectations of citizens towards government related agencies are increasing and public sector agencies need to launch more e-governance initiatives to keep their citizens happy. All these trends would put a lot of pressure on data centers, be it corporate data centers or public sector related data centers. The pressure on the public sector is more as the IT infrastructure they have right now is outdated as compared to the corporate side. To keep up with the pace, most of the governments in the Asia Pacific are in a race to modernize their IT infrastructure and also improve their efficiency.



To achieve better efficiency most of the data centers around globe adopts some kind of standards to achieve better efficiency. Standards are basically set of guidelines that would help in running a product or service efficiently. There are many standards available in the markets that have been developed by the different international bodies. Expensive to adopt, long list of data center standards to choose from, lack of people with standards knowledge and lack of budget are some of the challenges associated with international standards. Lack of funds is the biggest challenge associated with government agencies when they are trying to adopt international standards.



Key Conclusion



As it challenging to adopt international standards, the publishing team has developed functional standards for the public sector agencies to adopt in Asia Pacific. These standards have five levels of maturity and each agency choose the level of standards they would like to adopt as per their unique requirements. The functional standard has been divided into five major areas which are energy and power, design and construction, server and storage utilization, location and site and service level agreements. All these main elements have been sub divided into nineteen sub elements with five level of maturity. The functional standards would help public sector data centers to run efficiently.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Trends in Government Data Centers

3. Data Center Standards Overview

4. Need for Defining Data Center Standards

Importance of Data Center Standards

Challenges of Data Center Standards

5. Introduction to International Data Center Standards

Data Center Standards Overview - International Standards

Various International Standards in the Market

Adoption Insights in Asia-Pacific

6. Data Center Standards by Functional Areas

Need for Functional Standards - Government Entities

Data Center Functional Standards Overview

Standards by Functional Areas - Defined

Benefit Realization - Functional Standards

7. Functional Data Center Standards - Adoption Insights

Adoption Insights - Functional Areas

8. Best Practices - Methodology/Approach to Defining Government Data Center Standards

Issues with International Standards - Government Perspective

Value Proposition of Functional Standards - Governments Entities

Approach Framework for Government Data Center Standards

Definition - Maturity Levels for Data Center Standards

Research, Analysis, and Mapping - Energy and Power Sub-parameters

Research, Analysis, and Mapping - Design and Structure Sub-parameters

Research, Analysis, and Mapping - Server, Storage, and Utilization Sub-parameters

Research, Analysis, and Mapping - Location and Site Sub-parameters

Research, Analysis, and Mapping - SLAs Sub-parameters

Implementation - Steps Involved in the Adoption of Functional Standards

Implementation - Detailed Steps Involved in the Adoption of Functional Standards

Adoption Framework

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Data Center Standards are Gaining Popularity in the Asia-Pacific Region

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

