London stocks had extended gains by midday on Friday, with the top-flight index hitting fresh highs as investors eyed the latest non-farm payrolls report out of the US. The 100 was up 0.4% to 7,727.58, having earlier hit a fresh high of 7,727.73, while the pound was flat against the dollar at 1.3547 and up 0.1% versus the euro at 1.1241. On Thursday, the Dow Jones breached the 25,000 level and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also racked up strong gains, while the FTSE 100 closed at 7,695.88, having ...

