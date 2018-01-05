Ad Age names Bruno Bertelli Top 50 Creative of 2017

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Before being promoted to global chief creative officer at Publicis, Bruno Bertelli had won accolades for his bold, authentic work on Heineken at Publicis Italy, where he was CEO and executive creative director. Campaigns like a responsible-drinking spot that showed strong women ignoring heavy imbibers to the tune of Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out for a Hero" helped the agency secure the brewer's worldwide business without a review."

Every year, Ad Age celebrates the innovators who have redefined creativity. This year, Bruno is recognised alongside creative pioneers including Rihanna, Patty Jenkins and Terry Crews.

Born in Verona, after earning a degree in Semiotics, Bruno Bertelli made his first steps into copywriting in New York after attending the School of Visual Arts. He moved to JWT Italy in 1998, where he remained until 2010 with the role of Creative Director on high profile international accounts and Executive Creative Director of the Rome office. In January 2011, he joined Publicis Italy as Executive Creative Director together with Cristiana Boccassini and in 2013 they were appointed Global Creative Directors Publicis WW on Heineken and members of the International Creative Board. In November 2014 Publicis WW appointed him CEO of Publicis Italy. Thanks to his work on the client, in June 2015 he was appointed as Global Leader on Heineken for the Network and in November 2016, ECD of Publicis Western Europe. In May 2016 Bruno was nominated Global CCO of Publicis Worldwide, maintaining the role as CEO of Publicis Italy. He is the most-awarded Italian creative in the world with 56 Cannes Lions, of which 11 are Gold, one Grand Clio and one Grand Prix at the NYF and at Eurobest, as well as many other national and international awards.

