The "Fleet Management in Russia/CIS and Eastern Europe 4th Edition" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
How will the market for fleet management systems for commercial vehicles in Eastern Europe and Russia evolve in 2018 and beyond? This incredibly detailed 220 page report covers the latest trends and developments in the dynamic telematics industry. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.
Fleet Management in Russia/CIS and Eastern Europe is the fourth strategy report analysing the latest developments on the fleet management market in this region.
This strategic research report provides you with unique business intelligence, including 5-year industry forecasts, expert commentary and real-life case studies on which to base your business decisions.
Highlights from this report:
- Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market-leading companies.
- New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in the CIS and Eastern Europe.
- Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.
- In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.
- Profiles of 83 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.
- Summary of OEM propositions from truck manufacturers.
- Revised market forecasts lasting until 2021.
This report answers the following questions:
- How do the FMS markets in the CIS and Eastern Europe compare with Western markets?
- Will the FM industry consolidate further during 2018-2019?
- What is the geographical and ownership structure of commercial vehicle fleets in the CIS and Eastern Europe?
- Which are the leading international, regional and local providers of aftermarket fleet management solutions in the CIS and Eastern Europe?
- What offerings are available from truck OEMs?
- How will the regulatory developments in this region affect the fleet management industry?
- How will the commercial vehicle telematics industry evolve in the future?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
1. Commercial vehicle fleets in the CIS and Eastern Europe
The commercial vehicle market in Russia and the CIS
- Manufacturer market shares
- Ownership structure
The commercial vehicle market in Eastern Europe
- Manufacturer market shares
- Ownership structure
2. Fleet management solutions
Fleet management infrastructure
- Vehicle segment
- GNSS segment
- Network segment
- Backoffice segment
Vehicle management
- Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning
- Security tracking
Driver management
- Driving data registration and analysis
- Video-based driver monitoring
- Eco-driving schemes
- Insurance risk management
Operations management
- Routing and navigation
- Transport management
- Mobile workforce management
Regulatory compliance and reporting
- Drivers' working hours
- Digital tachograph data download
- Electronic toll collection
- ERA-GLONASS and eCall
- Other applications
Business models
3. Market forecasts and trends
Market analysis
- Installed base and unit shipments Eastern Europe and CIS including Russia
- Installed base and unit shipments Russia
- Regional markets and players
- Vendor market shares
Market drivers and barriers
- Macroeconomic environment
- Regulatory environment
- Competitive environment
- Technology environment
Value chain analysis
- Telematics industry players
- Automotive industry players
- Telecom industry players
- IT industry players
Future industry trends
4. OEM products and strategies
European truck manufacturers
- DAF Trucks
- Daimler Group
- Iveco
- MAN Truck Bus
- Scania
- Volvo Group
Local truck manufacturers in the CIS
- GAZ Group
- Kamaz
- UAZ
- MAZ
5. International aftermarket solution providers
- Astrata Europe
- Garmin and partners
- Masternaut
- MiX Telematics
- Telogis (Verizon)
- TomTom Telematics
- Transics a WABCO company
- Trimble
- Viasat Group
6. Regional aftermarket solution providers
- Arvento Mobile Systems
- CVS Mobile
- Ecofleet
- Fort Telecom
- Frotcom International
- Gurtam
- Mobiliz
- Omnicomm
- Ruptela
- TechnoKom
- Teltonika
- WebEye International
7. Local aftermarket solution providers
Russia and the CIS
- ANTOR Business Solutions
- Arkan
- Autoconnex and Vodafone Automotive
- Autolocator (Megapage)
- AutoTracker
- BelTransSputnik
- Benish GPS Ukraine
- Cesar Satellite
- Galileosky
- Garage GPS
- GlobalSat
- GLONASSSoft
- Glosav
- ITOB
- Live GPS Tracking
- Locarus
- Matrix
- Micro Line
- Moldcell
- Navigator Group (ENDS)
- Navis group
- Navtelecom
- NIS (MTS)
- RCS
- Ritm
- RusLink (GdeMoi)
- SCOUT
- SpaceTeam
- T-One Group
- Vektor GPS
Eastern Europe
- Aldobec Technologies (Dispecer)
- AROBS Transilvania Software (TrackGPS)
- Artronic
- Business Lease Romania
- EasyTRACK
- ETA Automatizari Industriale (SafeFleet)
- Evotracking (EVO GPS)
- FALCOM
- Framelogic
- GPS Bulgaria
- GSMvalve
- GX Solutions
- i-Cell
- iData
- Infocar
- Infotech
- iSYS Professional
- Locator BG
- LOSTnFOUND
- Mireo
- Mobilisis
- MOVYS
- Princip
- SAS Grup
- Satko
- Secar Bohemia
- Skyguard (Secret Control)
- Sledenje
- Tahograf
- TrackNav
- Viasat Technology (ICOM)
- Webbase (Secret Control)
