The "Fleet Management in Russia/CIS and Eastern Europe 4th Edition" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

How will the market for fleet management systems for commercial vehicles in Eastern Europe and Russia evolve in 2018 and beyond? This incredibly detailed 220 page report covers the latest trends and developments in the dynamic telematics industry. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

Fleet Management in Russia/CIS and Eastern Europe is the fourth strategy report analysing the latest developments on the fleet management market in this region.

This strategic research report provides you with unique business intelligence, including 5-year industry forecasts, expert commentary and real-life case studies on which to base your business decisions.

Highlights from this report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market-leading companies.

New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in the CIS and Eastern Europe.

Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Profiles of 83 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from truck manufacturers.

Revised market forecasts lasting until 2021.

This report answers the following questions:

How do the FMS markets in the CIS and Eastern Europe compare with Western markets?

Will the FM industry consolidate further during 2018-2019?

What is the geographical and ownership structure of commercial vehicle fleets in the CIS and Eastern Europe?

Which are the leading international, regional and local providers of aftermarket fleet management solutions in the CIS and Eastern Europe?

What offerings are available from truck OEMs?

How will the regulatory developments in this region affect the fleet management industry?

How will the commercial vehicle telematics industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1. Commercial vehicle fleets in the CIS and Eastern Europe

The commercial vehicle market in Russia and the CIS

Manufacturer market shares

Ownership structure

The commercial vehicle market in Eastern Europe

Manufacturer market shares

Ownership structure

2. Fleet management solutions

Fleet management infrastructure

Vehicle segment

GNSS segment

Network segment

Backoffice segment

Vehicle management

Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning

Security tracking

Driver management

Driving data registration and analysis

Video-based driver monitoring

Eco-driving schemes

Insurance risk management

Operations management

Routing and navigation

Transport management

Mobile workforce management

Regulatory compliance and reporting

Drivers' working hours

Digital tachograph data download

Electronic toll collection

ERA-GLONASS and eCall

Other applications

Business models

3. Market forecasts and trends

Market analysis

Installed base and unit shipments Eastern Europe and CIS including Russia

Installed base and unit shipments Russia

Regional markets and players

Vendor market shares

Market drivers and barriers

Macroeconomic environment

Regulatory environment

Competitive environment

Technology environment

Value chain analysis

Telematics industry players

Automotive industry players

Telecom industry players

IT industry players

Future industry trends

4. OEM products and strategies

European truck manufacturers

DAF Trucks

Daimler Group

Iveco

MAN Truck Bus

Scania

Volvo Group

Local truck manufacturers in the CIS

GAZ Group

Kamaz

UAZ

MAZ

5. International aftermarket solution providers

Astrata Europe

Garmin and partners

Masternaut

MiX Telematics

Telogis (Verizon)

TomTom Telematics

Transics a WABCO company

Trimble

Viasat Group

6. Regional aftermarket solution providers

Arvento Mobile Systems

CVS Mobile

Ecofleet

Fort Telecom

Frotcom International

Gurtam

Mobiliz

Omnicomm

Ruptela

TechnoKom

Teltonika

WebEye International

7. Local aftermarket solution providers

Russia and the CIS

ANTOR Business Solutions

Arkan

Autoconnex and Vodafone Automotive

Autolocator (Megapage)

AutoTracker

BelTransSputnik

Benish GPS Ukraine

Cesar Satellite

Galileosky

Garage GPS

GlobalSat

GLONASSSoft

Glosav

ITOB

Live GPS Tracking

Locarus

Matrix

Micro Line

Moldcell

Navigator Group (ENDS)

Navis group

Navtelecom

NIS (MTS)

RCS

Ritm

RusLink (GdeMoi)

SCOUT

SpaceTeam

T-One Group

Vektor GPS

Eastern Europe

Aldobec Technologies (Dispecer)

AROBS Transilvania Software (TrackGPS)

Artronic

Business Lease Romania

EasyTRACK

ETA Automatizari Industriale (SafeFleet)

Evotracking (EVO GPS)

FALCOM

Framelogic

GPS Bulgaria

GSMvalve

GX Solutions

i-Cell

iData

Infocar

Infotech

iSYS Professional

Locator BG

LOSTnFOUND

Mireo

Mobilisis

MOVYS

Princip

SAS Grup

Satko

Secar Bohemia

Skyguard (Secret Control)

Sledenje

Tahograf

TrackNav

Viasat Technology (ICOM)

Webbase (Secret Control)

