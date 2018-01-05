Global Recreational Boating Industry 2017-2022 Featuring Brunswick, Beneteau Group, Ferretti, Azimut-Benetti, Sunseeker, Bavaria Yachtbau, and Princess

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global recreational boating market is expected to reach an estimated $ 30.0 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2017 to 2022.

The future of the global recreational boating industry looks good with opportunities in the inboard and sterndrive, outboard, and sailboat. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing disposable income, lower interest rates, and rising spending on recreation and leisure activities.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the recreational boating industry, include increasing use of absorbed glass mat (AGM) batteries in powerboats due to it's impressive battery lives and long lifespan than lithium-ion batteries and use of synthetic material to manufacture deck to reduce usage of wood.

Some of the recreational boating companies profiled in this report include Brunswick, Beneteau Group, Ferretti, Azimut-Benetti, Sunseeker, Bavaria Yachtbau, and Princess.



The in board and stern-drive boat is expected to be the largest market by value and the market is also projected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2017 to 2022.



North America is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in tourism and water sports activities, which is supported by increasing spending on leisure time and travel.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Average Weight (lbs) of Various Boat Types

2.2: Boat Types

2.3: Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.3.1: Boat Basics

2.3.1.1: Hull Types

2.3.2: Major Steps in the Making of Boats

2.3.2.1: Design of a Hull

2.3.2.2: Plug Design

2.3.2.3: Mold Design

2.3.3: Boat Building Techniques

2.3.3.1: Open-Mold Process

2.3.3.2: Resin Infusion Process

2.3.3.3: SCRIMP

2.3.3.4: VEC Process (RTM)

2.3.3.5: Compression Molding Process

2.3.3.6: Multiple Insert Tooling

2.3.4: Evolution of Boat Construction Techniques

2.3.5: Single-Skin Construction and Sandwich Construction

2.3.5.1: Single-Skin Construction

2.3.5.2: Sandwich Construction

2.4: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Recreational Boat Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Recreational Boat Market by Type

3.3.1: Inboard and Sterndrive Boats

3.3.2: Outboard

3.3.3: Sailboats

3.3.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost structure Analysis

6.1: Open-Mold Process

6.2: VEC Process

6.3: Compression Molding



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Recreational Boat Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Recreational Boat Market

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Recreational Boat Markets

7.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7.3.5: Technology Development



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players



Azimut Benetti

Bavaria Yachtbau

Brunswick

Fairline

Ferretti Group

Groupe Beneteau

Princess

Sunseeker

