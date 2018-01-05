

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures, which have risen ten days in a row, were slightly lower Friday morning ahead of the December jobs report and a slew of Federal Reserve speakers.



Gold was down $4 at $1318 an ounce, easing from 4-month highs.



The all-important December jobs report will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 191,000 jobs created, down from 228,000 in November. Unemployment rate is expected to be 4.1 percent, unchanged from the prior month.



The Factory Orders for November is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 1.1 percent, while it declined 0.1 percent in the October.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will participate in paper session 'What to Expect From the Lower Bound on Interest Rates: Evidence From Derivatives Prices' in Philadelphia, with audience Q&A at 8.00 am ET.



Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak about the economic outlook at the '2018 ASSA Annual Meeting - American Economic Association' in Philadelphia, with audience and media Q&A at 10.15 am ET.



Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will participate in the 'Integrating Financial Stability with Monetary Policy' panel at the Allied Social Sciences Associations Annual Meeting in Philadelphia, with audience Q&A at 10.15 am ET.



