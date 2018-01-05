Welspun India, one of the largest Home Textile manufacturers in the world, has introduced a patented, end-to-end traceability process called Wel-Trak. This revolutionary and industry-defining process ensures that customers and consumers can trace the provenance of the cotton raw materials throughout the supply chain from farm to the retail shelf.

Wel-Trak delivers end-to-end traceability by deploying:

Automated data capture using RFID Customised software for validation Robust IT ERP systems to enable smooth operations across all stages of production Strengthened physical and systems controls which streamline the tracking process

Dipali Goenka, CEO Joint Managing Director, Welspun India Ltd., said, All our customers across the globe are very excited about Wel-Trak, as it is unique in the textile industry. Having a mechanism in place that will enable them to track the source of the final product right back to the specific farm it comes from, definitely adds value and transparency to the whole process

The proprietary process allows traceability of any product back to its fibre source, through a state-of-the-art solution, thereby providing transparency and real time information. Furthermore, Welspun is delighted to announce a partnership with Oritain Global limited, a world leader in the use of scientific traceability to determine provenance of food, beverages, pharmaceutical and now extended to cotton fiber. This partnership provides independent validation of Welspun's supply chain by using a method of chemical fingerprinting to identify the origin of the cotton fibre used for its home textile products. This exclusive tie-up with Oritain's traceability technology supplements Wel-Trak and demonstrates Welspun's commitment to full transparency and traceability of its home textile products throughout the supply chain.

Based on its analysis, Oritain has created a database of unique 'chemical fingerprints' for special cotton growing areas such as Egyptian, US Supima and Australian cotton. This will be extended to include Organic and American Upland cottons. This database enables Oritain to verify a sample against its stated origin. Using this method, Welspun can conduct tests at various stages of its manufacturing process and verify the origin of cotton at each stage to ensure the authenticity of its final products.

About Welspun India (www.welspunindia.com

Welspun India Ltd, part of US$ 2.3 billion Welspun Group, is one of the world's largest home textile manufacturers. With a distribution network in more than 50 countries and world class manufacturing facilities, it is the largest exporter of home textile products from India. Welspun is supplier to 17 of Top 30 global retailers.

