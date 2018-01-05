Edison Issues Update on e-Therapeutics (ETX)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 5. 2018 / e-Therapeutics' (LSE: ETX) Network-Driven Drug Discovery (NDD) platform has begun to deliver encouraging data that should support out-licensing of its immuno-oncology and hedgehog (Hh) projects with potential partners. Securing deals on the pipeline and the NDD platform are clear priorities for the company and having strong data in important new therapeutic areas will raise its profile. Although these are early-stage data, the company is moving in the right direction and meeting its targets. Our comparative venture capital (VC) methodology suggests an indicative value of £41.9m.

The valuations of loss-making preclinical platform companies are always difficult. We have used a later-stage NDD comparator from the US, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals. While both companies are public, we have estimated the clinical development time needed for ETX to reach the pipeline maturity of Merrimack at its US IPO and to date. We have used a discount rate of 12% and Lerner's VC valuation method, which results in an indicative valuation of £41.9m.

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Charlotte Hetzel, +44 (0)20 3077 5700

Andy Smith, +44 (0)20 3077 5700

healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison