

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed his interest in studying crypto currency and other decentralizing technologies as part of a larger bid to improve the social networking service.



In a 2018 mission statement he posted on Facebook Thursday, the technocrat said he is committed on a new personal challenge for the year: help fix the site.



His previous years' challenges included visiting all the states he had never been to, wearing a tie every day, run 365 miles, read 25 books, and learn Mandarin.



The Facebook chief said he feels Facebook has a lot of work to do, including 'protecting our community from abuse and hate, defending against interference by nation states, or making sure that time spent on Facebook is time well spent'.



He admitted that his organization currently makes too many errors enforcing its policies and preventing misuse of its tools.



Zuckerberg said he plans to bringing groups of experts together to discuss and help work through topics such as history, civics, political philosophy, media, government, and technology.



He said now that many people believe technology only centralizes power rather than decentralizes it, there are important counter-trends to this --like encryption and cryptocurrency -- that take power from centralized systems and put it back into people's hands.



While admitting these technologies' risk of 'being harder to control,' he said he is interested to go deeper and study their positive and negative aspects, and how best to use them in the social media network's services.



Facebook could get an early edge on its overseas competitors by moving fast to build a crypto wallet or issue a possible Facebook coin, CNBC says.



