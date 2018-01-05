The issues with price collar validation have now been resolved and will be enabled again on all markets on Monday, January 8th.



All INET markets affected:



Nasdaq Nordic:



-- Nasdaq Stockholm Equity -- Nasdaq Copenhagen Equity -- Nasdaq Helsinki Equity -- Nasdaq Iceland Equity and Fixed income



Nasdaq Baltic:



-- Nasdaq Riga Equity -- Nasdaq Tallinn Equity -- Nasdaq Vilnius Equity



For trade and technical questions please contact:



Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com