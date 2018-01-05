Global Pressure Sensor Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2018-2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Pressure Sensor Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global pressure sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $12 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the global pressure sensor market looks attractive with opportunities in the industrial, healthcare, consumer electronics, and automotive industries. The major growth drivers for this market are stringent government regulations for safety in the automotive industry, growth in consumer electronics, and increasing demand for microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the pressure sensor industry, include development of implantable pressure transduction system and the development of nanoelectromechanical system (NEMS) pressure sensor.

Some of the Pressure sensor companies profiled in this report include ABB, Emerson Electric Co, Analog Devices., Denso Corporation, and Robert Bosch.

The researcher forecasts that piezoresistive technology will remain the largest technology type due to increasing demand in aerospace and automotive industries. The optical technology is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to its increasing penetration in medical electronics and automotive applications.

Within the pressure sensor market, the automotive industry will remain the largest end use segment due to increasing usage of pressure sensors in the tire pressure monitoring, electronic stability controls, engine controls, and side airbags. The researcher predicts that the electronics industry is likely to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in smartphones, tablets, household appliances, and wearable devices.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing automotive production and growing consumer electronics industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Pressure Sensor Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Pressure Sensor Market by Technology

3.3.1: Piezoresistive Technology

3.3.2: Electromagnetic Technology

3.3.3: Resonant Solid State Technology

3.3.4: Capacitive Technology

3.3.5: Optical Technology

3.3.6: Other Technology

3.4: Global Pressure Sensor Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Industrial

3.4.2: Healthcare

3.4.3: Electronics

3.4.4: Automotive

3.4.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Pressure Sensor Market by End-Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Pressure Sensor Market by Technology

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Pressure Sensor Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Pressure Sensor Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Geographical Expansion

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnership, and Joint Ventures in the Global Pressure Sensor Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: ABB Ltd.

7.2: EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

7.3: Denso Corporation

7.4: Robert Bosch GmbH

7.5: Delphy Automotive PLC

7.6: Infineon Technologies AG

7.7: NXP Semiconductors N.V.

7.8: Stmicroelectronics

7.9: General Electric

7.10: Omron Corporation

7.11: Honeywell International Inc.



