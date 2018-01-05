Enteral Feeding Devices Market Worth 3.19 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research "Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Type (Feeding Pump, Feeding Tube, Giving Set, Enteral Syringes), Age Group (Adult, Pediatric), Application (Oncology, Gastroenterology, Diabetes), End User (Hospital, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to reach USD 3.19 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 2.39 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 281 market data Tables and48 Figures spread through 304 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Enteral Feeding Devices Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/enteral-feeding-device-market-183623035.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, rising incidence of preterm births, growing demand for enteral feeding devices in the home care sector, and the shift from parenteral to enteral nutrition are the key drivers of the Enteral Feeding Devices Market. Furthermore, the rising demand for user-friendly feeding devices and technological advancements are contributing to the growth of this market. However, the complications associated with the use of enteral feeding devices and the insufficient reimbursements for enteral nutrition are some of the major challenges currently at play in the market.

By product, the enteral feeding pumps segment accounted for the largest share of the market

On the basis of products, the enteral feeding pumps segment accounted for the largest share of the Enteral Feeding Devices Market, in 2016. This can be attributed to the low risk of complications with the use of feeding pumps, enhanced portable pump designs, and the increasing use of pumps in home care settings.

Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=183623035

The adults segment dominated the market in 2016

Based on age group, the adults segment accounted for the largest share of the Enteral Feeding Devices Market. The large share can be attributed to the increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, neurological disorders, and inflammatory bowel syndrome that result in malnutrition along with the rapid rise in the aging population.

The oncology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By application, the Enteral Feeding Devices Market is segmented into oncology, gastroenterology, diabetes, neurology, hyper metabolism, and other applications. The oncology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer across the globe and the need for clinical nutrition in such patients.

Home care settings to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022

Based on end user, the home care settings segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing focus on minimizing healthcare costs, development of user-friendly and portable feeding devices for home care, and the favorable reimbursement policies for home care.

Speak To Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=183623035

North America dominated the market in 2016

North America accounted for the largest share of the Enteral Feeding Devices Market in 2016, followed by Europe. This regional segment shows significant market growth opportunities owing to the high adoption of enteral feeding devices, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, presence of many large hospitals, and the development of innovative products. Moreover, a number of major global players are based in the US.

The prominent players in the Enteral Feeding Devices Market are Fresenius Kabi (Germany), Halyard Health (US), Medtronic (Ireland), B. Braun (Germany), Abbott (US), C.R. Bard (US), Boston Scientific (US), Cook Medical (US), CONMED (US), Nestlé (Switzerland), Danone (France), Moog (US), Vygon (France), and Applied Medical Technology (US).

Browse Related Reports:

Probiotics Market by Application (Functional Food & Beverages (Dairy, Non-dairy Beverages, Baked Goods, Meat, Cereal), Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed), Source (Bacteria, Yeast), Form (Dry, Liquid), End User (Human, Animal), and Region - Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/probiotic-market-advanced-technologies-and-global-market-69.html

Enteral Feeding Formulas Market by Product (Polymeric, Monomeric, Disease-Specific Formulas), by Stage (Adults, Pediatrics), by Application (Oncology, Gastroenterology, Neurology), by End User (Hospitals, LTCS, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/enteral-feeding-formulas-market-74876393.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/medical-devices

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets