$2.1 Billion Growth Opportunities in the Global Optocoupler Market to 2023

The global optocoupler market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the optocoupler market looks attractive with opportunities in the industrial, consumer electronics, telecommunication, and automotive industries. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, growth in factory automation systems and equipment, and increasing global internet traffic.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the optocoupler industry, include increasing demand in the smart meter systems, increasing usage in electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and advancement in optocouplers for a wider temperature range with superior electrical characteristics.



The high performance optocoupler will remain the largest product type; it is also expected to witness highest growth rate due to the increasing demand in the industrial communication busses, automotive battery chargers, military equipment, and medical instruments.



Within the optocoupler market, industrial segment will remain the largest end use industry due to increasing demand for optocouplers in industrial robots, motor control, power supplies, and industrial networking. This growth will be supported by growth in the automation field, and increasing requirements of electrical isolation from higher voltages and noise cancellation. The researcher predicts that the demand for optocouplers in the automotive segment will witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of optocouplers in hybrid and electric vehicles.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period.



Optocoupler companies profiled in this market include Toshiba Corporation, Broadcom Limited, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ON Semiconductors, and Vishay Intertechnology.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Optocoupler Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Optocoupler Market by Product Type

3.3.1: High Performance Optocouplers

3.3.2: Phototransistor Optocouplers

3.3.3: Phototriac Optocouplers

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Optocoupler Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Industrial End Use

3.4.2: Consumer Electronics End Use

3.4.3: Telecommunication

3.4.4: Automotive End Use

3.4.5: Other end uses

3.5: Global Optocoupler Market by Pin type

3.5.1: 4 Pin Optocouplers

3.5.2: 5 Pin Optocouplers

3.5.3: 6 Pin Optocouplers

3.5.4: 7 Pin Optocouplers and Above



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Optocoupler Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Optocoupler Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Optocoupler Market by Pin type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Optocoupler Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends of the Global Optocoupler Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Optocoupler Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Optocoupler Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

6.3.5: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Toshiba Corporation

7.2: Broadcom Limited

7.3: Renesas Electronics Corporation

7.4: ON Semiconductor

7.5: Vishay Intertechnology

7.6: Foxconn Technology Group (Sharp Corporation)

7.7: Standex Electronics Limited

7.8: IXYS Corporation

7.9: Lite-On Technology Corporation

7.10: Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

7.11: ISOCOM limited



