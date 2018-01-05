Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2018) - ORHub, Inc. (OTC Pink: ORHB), an advanced digital software company focused on helping to improve the bottom line and overall cost-effectiveness of hospitals, today announces its sponsorship of the upcoming DOCSF18: Digital Orthopedics Conference Hosted by UCSF to be held January 6-7, 2018, at the Intercontinental Hotel in San Francisco.

As a part of the conference, ORHub management will engage in discussions amongst distinguished peers who are committed to advancing novel technology and platforms to improve care and lower the cost of health care.

"We are excited to sponsor this conference that is designed for the health care industry's most visionary thinkers who can catalyze the adoption of digital health technologies in orthopedics," says ORHub Chief Executive Officer Colt Melby. "We look forward to introducing ORHub and its transformative medical software that is currently being used by hospitals to analyze procedures, offer predictive analysis, and drive additional revenue insights for key hospital decision makers."

For more information on DOCSF18 http://docsf.ucsf.edu/docsf-2018-program

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub is an advanced surgical software provider focused on real-time surgical data analytics. The Company's suite of products serves the needs of the health care industry, hospital, patient, government and the medical device vendor. ORHub provides a cloud-based software solution that captures information before, during and after surgery, filling a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and providing the first process to capture and measure the surgical process -- evolving Big Data into Intelligent Digital Data. ORHub's software applications allow hospitals and medical device vendors to utilize any web- enabled device to create an anatomical graphic depiction of exactly what occurs during surgery. The application automatically translates the resulting schematic into an intelligent, electronic operative report that links every detail of surgery, including implant location, surgical techniques, product usage, and all clinical parameters to create a dynamically new source of comparative information.

As a result, hospitals and surgeons can make real-time, data driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals understanding costs and identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability, automatic creation of comprehensive anatomic implant registries, real-time analytics, improved efficiencies, and compliance with existing government regulations. ORHub has offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Newport Beach, California; and Bellevue, Washington.

For more information, visit www.ORHub.com

