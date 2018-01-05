North American Class 1-3 Steering and Suspension Components Aftermarket 2017-2023 - Control Arms Replacement will be the Growth Driver for Most Market Participants

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This study covers class 1-3 vehicles steering and suspension aftermarket in terms of volume (in million units) and value ($ million) across the United States and Canada. It discusses unit shipment, revenue, average price, distribution channel share, and major participants' market share for four product types namely, ball joints, sway bar links, tie rod ends, and control arms. The base year for analysis is 2016 and the forecast period is from 2017 to 2023.

The North American steering and suspension aftermarket is expected to show moderate growth in unit shipment in the coming years. Increase in Vehicles in Operation (VIO), coupled with rising average vehicle age, is the primary factor that drives the unit shipment during the forecast period.

Overall unit shipment will grow marginally, considering the fact that the market is mature and that the overall market is consolidated. Additionally, due to the marginal increase in average price per unit, the revenue will experience a relatively higher growth.

Key channel partners in this segment are warehouse distributors and retailers. The shares of OES and warehouse distributors are expected to decrease, whereas the share of retailers and eRetailers are expected to increase during the forecast period.

Control arms and sway bar links product segments will drive overall market growth, whereas ball joints and tie rod ends are expected to decline marginally during the forecast period.

Distribution groups with their increasing bargaining power will restrict the price increase due to which the overall average price is expected to grow marginally during the forecast period. The major participants are Federal Mogul, Mevotech, Dorman, and TRW.

As this is a mature market with less scope for significant product differentiation and marginally increasing unit shipment, market shares are expected to diversify due to increasing competition during the forecast period. Improving on factors such as fill rate, product availability, application coverage, and gaining big customer accounts will enable growth, as a major part of the revenue share would be through private label brands in the future.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Scope



3. Definitions And Segmentation



4. Forecasts And Trends - Total Steering And Suspension Components Aftermarket



5. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action



6. Ball Joints Aftermarket



7. Sway Bar Links Aftermarket



8. Tie Rod Ends Aftermarket



9. Control Arms Aftermarket



10. The Last Word



11. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Dorman

Federal Mogul

Mevotech

TRW

