FinancialBuzz.com Exclusive NASDAQ MarketSite Interview With Glance Technologies Inc. Advisory Board Member Spiros Margaris

http://www.FinancialBuzz.com, a respected source in the financial news media space, today announces an exclusive video interview with Glance Technologies Inc (CSE: GET) (CSE: GET.CN) (OTCQB: GLNNF) (FKT: GJT) Advisory Board Member and an internationally recognized FinTech influencer, Spiros Margaris from the floor of the NASDAQ MarketSite.

Mr. Margaris is a venture capitalist and an influencer in the FinTech and InsurTech industries. He is ranked #1 global FinTech influencer and #2 InsurTech global influencer by Onalytica. As part of his engagement with Glance, Mr. Margaris will assist Glance in identifying opportunities for growth in the fintech sector internationally and provide advice on strategy. Mr. Margaris shares with us his professional experience, a brief overview of why he joined Glance Technologies Inc., and his views on the overall financial technology market. The interview provides unique insight into the Company's latest corporate developments.

Year to date, shares of Glance Technologies Inc. on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE: GET) reached a 52-week low of $.14 (based on July 7th, 2017) and have since rebounded up roughly 1371% to $2.06 (Market Price close as of yesterday or January 4th, 2018). On the U.S. side, (OTCQB: GLNNF) reached a 52-week low of $.11 (based on May 15th, 2017) and have since rebounded up roughly 1400% to $1.65 (Market Price close as of yesterday or January 4th, 2018).

Watch the full HD Video Interview now and learn why there has been so much interest in Glance Technologies Inc (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GLNNF) (FKT: GJT).

Click here to view full HD quality video interview: https://youtu.be/d0GArZUjqzc

About Glance Technologies Inc

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, order goods and services, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards & interact with merchants. Glance offers targeted in-app marketing,geo targeteddigital coupons, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in IOS (Apple) and Android formats, merchant manager apps, a large scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning fast payment processing.Glance Pay has entered into significant licensing agreements with Active Pay Distribution Inc., CannapayFinancial Inc. and Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc. It also owns an end to end blockchain solution for arewards based cryptocurrency which is currently being integrated into the Glance Pay app.

