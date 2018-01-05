Botanical and Plant-derived Drugs Market Forecast to 2027

LONDON, January 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Prospects for Leading Companies in Steroids, Phenols, Terpenes, Glycosides and Others, Sativex, Marinol Nabilone, Dexanabinol, CT-3, Cannabinor, HU 308, HU 331, Rimonabant, Taranabant

The global botanical and plant-derived drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2016, the phenols submarket held 30.2% of the global botanical and plant-derived drugs market.

Report Scope

•Global Botanical and Plant-derived Drugs Marketforecast to 2027

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for global botanical and plant-derived drugs marketby type:

- Steroids

- Phenols

- Terpenes

- Glycosides

- Others

This report provides aSWOT analysisfor each submarket.

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for global botanical and plant-derived drugs marketby application:

- Hormone Diseases

- Infectious Diseases

- Pain & Central Nervous System Disorders

- Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases

- Respiratory & Oncology Diseases

• Our work also shows individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for these regional and national markets

- North America:US & Canada

- Europe:Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific:China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC

- Latin America:Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

- Middle East & Africa:Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Each regional market if further segmented by type and by application.

• This report discusses severalbrands, including:

- Sativex (GW Pharmaceuticals)

- Marinol (Unimed Pharmaceuticals)

- Nabilone / Cesamet (Valeant Pharmaceuticals)

- Dexanabinol (Solvay Pharmaceuticals, acquire by Abbott Laboratories)

- CT-3 (Indevus Pharmaceuticals)

- Cannabinor (Pharmos)

- HU 308 (Pharmos)

- HU 331 (Cayman Chemical)

- Rimonabant / Acomplia (Sanofi-Aventis)

- Taranabant / MK-0364 (Merck & Co.)

• This report assesses severalleading companiesthat manufacture and market botanical and plant-derived drugs, including:

- Abbott Laboratories

- Bayer AG

- Eli Lilly

- Johnson & Johnson

- Novartis AG

- Pfizer, Inc.

- Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)

- Medigene AG

• This report also discusses theDrivers and Restraintsof the global botanical and plat derived-drugs market.

