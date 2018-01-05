The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) has proposed a "green pivot" for South Sudan, where solar energy could help decouple economic growth from the geopolitics of oil and gas. In a special report, it has identified three opportunities where solar could yield benefits. A donor-led transition is required.

In a 20 page special report titled South Sudan's Renewable Energy Potential, USIP argues that a "green pivot" towards renewables and, in particular solar PV, could help put the world's newest country, which has been in the grips of a long and brutal civil war, on a path to sustainability.

The report's authors say solar PV has the potential for the most immediate improvement in the Republic of South Sudan - the world's least electrified country - due to its relative longevity, attractive prices, off-grid possibilities, scalability, ease of installation; and the country's high solar irradiation levels.

Decoupling

Solar also has the potential to help decouple South Sudan's economic growth from the geopolitics of oil and gas.

Before January 2012, the main economic driver in Sudan was oil; however around 70% came from oil wells inside South Sudan.

After South Sudan achieved independence in 2011, conflict arose between the two countries, prompting the South Sudanese Government to shut down its entire oil production.

Initially lauded, the decision quickly had a detrimental impact on both the economy and electrification. And while an agreement was eventually reached in this matter, conflict again manifested itself, this time taking on an ethnic dimension.

Civil war erupted in December 2013, with South Sudan left reeling from famine, tens of thousands of deaths and over 30% ...

