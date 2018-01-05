sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period

PR Newswire
London, January 5

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

HEADLINE: Statement re Closed Period

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the half-yearly financial report.

Paul Griggs
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

5 January 2018


