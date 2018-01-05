Instructure Appears Set for More GainsGiven the surge in the technology segment in 2017 and the breakout of the NASDAQ at 7,000 this week, it has become increasingly difficult to find any value in the current market, but that doesn't mean we stop looking at high-prospects stocks.An intriguing small-cap cloud learning applications provider that has been delivering impressive growth is Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST), which surged 64.3% over the past year and is easily outperforming the NASDAQ and S&P 500 on an alpha basis.At this juncture, there is plenty of growth discounted into INST stock, but the price is not outrageous, given the growth.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...