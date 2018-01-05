Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-01-05 15:13 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Shareholders meeting of SUTNTIB INVL Baltic Real Estate that was held on 29th December 2017, the Company informs that the new wording of the Management Agreement with the asset management company INVL Asset Management was signed on 5th January 2018, stating the change of the Management fee payable from 1.5% to 1.0% and also making editorial corrections in the Management Agreement.



Also, the new wording Depository Services Agreement between SUTNTIB INVL Baltic Real Estate and the SEB Bank was signed on 5th January 2018. Amendment of the Depository Services Agreement has been made taking into account that the investment company's management activities are subject to provisions of the Law of the Republic of Lithuania on Collective Investment Undertakings for professional investors and the necessity to accommodate the Depository Services Agreement with the requirements of the specified legal regulation. Taking into account that the actual procedure for the provision of the depositary services already complies with the requirements of the specified legal regulation, the new wording of an Depository Services Agreement has entered into force and has formal legal effect from 2nd October 2017.



The person authorized to provide additional information: Real Estate Fund Manager of the Management Company Vytautas Bakšinskas E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com



