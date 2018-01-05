Global 5G Initiatives & MBB Spectrum Dataset & Report 2017 - Forecasts to 2020 & 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "World LTE Markets: 5G Initiatives & MBB Spectrum - Dataset & report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The bundle World LTE markets - 5G initiatives & MBB spectrum includes two deliverables dealing with both LTE and spectrum issues:

1. A database (updated half-yearly): quantitative & qualitative data for 46 countries, 6 zones & world consolidated - 76 LTE operator sheets are also available. It gathers information about spectrum issues, technologies, revenue & subscriber data & forecasts up to 2020. It presents the current status of the main mobile broadband frequency bands and results of auction processes including allocation modes, prices paid by each licensee, quantity of spectrum acquired by player, technology, price paid per MHz per PoP for 10 years and detailed information on the regulatory status.

2. A report (updated half-yearly) providing you with the state-of-the-art regarding LTE: overview of dynamics in LTE markets up to 2020 by geographical area and by technology. It also provides you with analyses of the worldwide LTE market status, LTE pricing, new services, technological issues, recent pieces of news on spectrum allocations, spectrum prices comparison, roaming, chipsets and devices.

With regards to spectrum, latest developments in the field are highlighted. Information include the main evolutions of the regulatory framework, spectrum sharing issues and new radio technologies, 5G developments, mobile spectrum in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, North and South America, and Africa Middle East, and spectrum valuation.

Key Topics Covered:



Key points



Key take-aways



1980-2020: 40 years of mobile generations

1. LTE global success

1.1. LTE is mature and mainstream, pushing 2G/3G shut down by 2025

1.2. 4G migration continues: players' push to increase pop.coverage

1.3. Players' push to increase LTE performances and define 5G

1.4. LTE technology increasingly widespreading, subscriber growth in its full swing in emerging countries

1.5. LTE upgrades allowed new services

1.6. 5G: Transformation for all

2. 5G: transformation for all

2.1. 5G expected in 2020-2021, mainstream in 2023

2.2. 5G expected in 2018-2019 in the USA and Asia, 2020 in Europe at the earliest

2.3. 5G mainstream in 2023

2.4. 5G widespread technology enablers

2.5. Operators still cautious on 5G business model

3. More spectrum for LTE upgrades and 5G: Spectrum, the lifeblood for mobile networks

3.1. Operation in multiple frequency bands is key in LTE

3.2. All frequency bands harnessed for LTE and potentially 5G, below 6 GHz

3.3. All frequency bands harnessed for 5G, above 6 GHz: focus on medium

3.4. Potential 5G bands worldwide in the 20-45 GHz range, waiting for WRC-19

3.5. The spectrum burden, another cloud in the 5G business model?

Glossary



Key points

From mobile voice to mobile everywhere

1. LTE global success

LTE subscriptions distribution (Q4 2017 - Q4 2021)

Breakdown of mobile customers by country and technology, end-2016

China Mobile LTE capex and LTE coverage

Outdoor LTE coverage

= 500 Mbps LTE-Advanced networks launched

MNOs ranking by subscriber numbers, end-June 2017

Subscriber numbers in leading countries

5G usage scenarios

5G Performance Objectives

2. 5G

5G timeline

5G subscribers by region in 2025

5G subscribers forecasts

5G widespread technology enablers

Three scenarions for 5G monetisation, MNO's view

3. More spectrum for LTE upgrades and 5G

IMT bands, below 6 GHz

IMT bands, above 6 GHz

Potential 5G bands worldwide in the 20-45 GHz range

Price of premium licences/spectrum per MHz per pop., for 10 years

Price of 700 MHz licences/spectrum per MHz per pop., for 10 years

