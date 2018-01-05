Multilotto.co.uk: Briton Could Win the Biggest Jackpot In European History This Weekend

LONDON, January 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The jackpot is £406,200,000 - which is among the biggest in world history.

The draw takes place during the early hours of Sunday morning.

It's available at new website http://www.multilotto.co.uk which launched in the UK last summer.

British people, who have dreamed of winning a jackpot with more digits than telephone numbers, now, have a chance with the new Powerball draw this weekend.

America's Powerball has been steadily rising over the course of the last few months and has now reached $551 million (£406m). With no winners so far and interest in the jackpot growing rapidly, it's likely that someone will hit it when the draw takes place during the early hours of Sunday morning in Florida.

And, most interesting of all, that someone could be from right here in Britain.

New website http://www.multilotto.co.uk allows UK players to bet on the world's biggest lotteries, including this weekend's massive Powerball draw, in order to win the same prizes.

A single Powerball bet costs £3.50, which is £1 more than it costs to play the EuroMillions, but the potential rewards are far greater.

Here's a few stats about Saturday night's Powerball draw.

Saturday's $551m Powerball jackpot will be the eighth biggest in world history.

As well as Powerball, America's other super-sized lottery MegaMillions is available at Multilotto.co.uk along with a host of other draws from across the globe.

Multilotto originated in Sweden in 2010 with a mission to give European lottery players the chance to win a wide selection of international lotteries.

The company has since grown massively, expanding across Scandinavia and Germany before launching in Ireland and the UK in 2017.

Multilotto.co.uk are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.