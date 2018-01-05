Odfjell SE: Odfjell SE is pleased to announce that Harald Fotland is appointed Chief Operation Officer (COO) effective from 5 January 5 2018.

Odfjell is introducing a COO function to ensure they have full integration between ship management and commercial operations, which is key to delivering top quality service in the chemical tanker industry. With the new structure, Odfjell Tankers will have common and aligned goals across all functions relating to chemical tankers.



Harald Fotland joined Odfjell in 2010 as Chief of Staff. In 2015, he was appointed Senior Vice President of Odfjell Tankers, and since January 2017 he also held the position as intermediate Senior Vice President of Odfjell's Ship Management. Fotland is a Norwegian citizen.



Odfjell has also appointed Geirmund Drivenes as Global Head of Ship Management and Bjørn Hammer as Global Head of Tanker Trading. Geirmund Drivenes has held the role of Vice President Fleet Management in Odfjell from 2004 and has been with the Company since 2001. Bjørn Hammer has been with the Company since 2007, and comes from the position as Vice President Tonnage procurement. Both positions will report to the COO.



For more information:

Bjørn Kristian Røed

Manager Investor Relations & Research

Ph: +47 55 27 47 33

E-mail: bkr@odfjell.com (mailto:bkr@odfjell.com)

