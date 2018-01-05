United Kingdom Textile Companies Activewear Apparel Consumer Survey 2017: Key Findings of 274 Activewear Shoppers

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "UK Activewear Apparel Consumer Survey for Textile Companies" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report presents the results of a consumer survey. The findings are based on the responses of 274 activewear garment shoppers who live in the UK. The paper is focused on aspects which are of primarily interest to textile companies operating in the activewear garment sector.

The activewear market is booming at present. The momentum it is currently gathering is facilitated by the rising number of health and fitness options. Growing popularity of exercise classes, along with a rising number of boutique fitness studios and low-cost chain gyms, support the market growth. Also, athleisure, which is now believed to be more than a trend but instead a change of people's life values, accelerates the market expansion. Today, many people who enjoy exercising and live an active lifestyle prefer to be casually dressed in activewear, keeping them comfortable, functional and stylish.

Growing consumer interest in activewear garments results in a rising number of entrants into the marketplace. Besides, in the digital age of information, there are many information sources available that help to compare different options. This enables consumers to easily and quickly view different offerings and prices as well as share and access product reviews. All these factors result in buying decisions being more complex, making it more vital than ever that companies understand what consumers pay attention to when buying activewear products.

In fact, understanding consumer behaviour is not only critical to brands but also to their vendors as, very often, they need to assist their customers with decisions about end-use products and production processes.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3 General purchasing factors

3.1 Importance of price

3.2 Importance of high quality

3.3 Importance of fashionable appealing design

3.4 Importance of sustainability

3.4.1 Importance of different environmental sustainability issues

3.4.2 Consumer willingness to pay extra for sustainability

3.4.3 Eco and social labels

3.5 Importance of clear labelling of textile technology used



4 Functional, comfort and durability properties

4.1 Importance of stretch

4.2 Importance of cooling property

4.3 Importance of high washing durability

4.3.1 Activewear washing frequency

4.3.2 Longevity expectations

4.4 Importance of lightweight

4.5 Importance of being absorbent to help to stay dry

4.6 Importance of odour control

4.7 Importance of softness and smoothness

4.8 Importance of UV protection



5 Fibre preferences



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/545t3m/united_kingdom?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716