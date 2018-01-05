Finnfund (Finnish Fund for Industrial Cooperation Ltd), a finance company that provides long-term venture capital for private projects in developing countries, has paid $15 million of the approximately $160 million needed for a 100 MW solar project in El Salvador.
The company responsible for the project is Bosforo Ltda. De CV, jointly owned by AES Soluciones, Ltda. De CV, part of AES El Salvador, the Salvadoran unit of U.S. power distributor AES Corporation; and CMI Solaris Investments, SL, owned by Guatemalan agro-industrial group Corporación Multi-Inversiones (CMI).
