The Finnish development financier has granted a loan of $15 million dollars for the construction of 10 solar power plants in El Salvador. The projects are expected to be fully operational by 2019. Overall, they will have a capacity of 100 MW.

Finnfund (Finnish Fund for Industrial Cooperation Ltd), a finance company that provides long-term venture capital for private projects in developing countries, has paid $15 million of the approximately $160 million needed for a 100 MW solar project in El Salvador.

The company responsible for the project is Bosforo Ltda. De CV, jointly owned by AES Soluciones, Ltda. De CV, part of AES El Salvador, the Salvadoran unit of U.S. power distributor AES Corporation; and CMI Solaris Investments, SL, owned by Guatemalan agro-industrial group Corporación Multi-Inversiones (CMI).

The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...