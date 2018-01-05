Cardiovascular Disease Drugs Market, 2023 - Key Marketed Products, Pipeline Landscape Assessment, Multi-Scenario Market, Company Analysis & Strategic Consolidations

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cardiovascular Disease Drugs Market to 2023 - Expiries, Acquisitions and New Products for Deep Vein Thrombosis, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension and Dyslipidemia to Shake-Up the Competitive Landscape" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global Cardiovascular Disease Drugs Market to 2023 provides an introduction to cardiovascular disease (CVD), including disease symptoms, diagnosis, etiology, pathophysiology, comorbidities and complications, epidemiology, prognosis and treatment.
CVD is the number one cause of death worldwide, with an estimated 17.7 Million deaths in 2015, with around 7.4 Million (over 41%) of these due specifically to CHD and about 6.7 Million (just over 39%) specifically due to stroke (WHO, 2017). The total economic impact of CVD, including both direct costs such as treatments and indirect costs such as productivity loss, is considerable and varies between countries.
In the UK, total healthcare costs of CVD exceed $11 Billion annually, with annual economic costs of CVD exceeding $24 Billion annually (Townsend et al., 2012). In the US total costs associated with CVD were estimated to be as high as $656 Billion in 2015 and could rise to as high as $1.2 trillion by 2030.
Novartis recently launched Entresto (valsartan plus sacubitril), which is indicated specifically for the treatment of left ventricular heart failure with reduced EF. Most classes of CVD medications are very well established and as such the market is now heavily genericized.
Johnson & Johnson entered the market in 2008 with the approval of Xarelto, which Johnson & Johnson markets in the US via Janssen. Its share in revenue from this drug totaled $2.3 Billion in 2016 and this is expected to increase to $3.4 Billion by 2023. In January 2017, Johnson & Johnson acquired Actelion and with it Uptravi and Opsumit, which together will generate $5.4 Billion by 2023, enough to secure Johnson & Johnson's place as market leader.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
2 Introduction
- Therapy Area Introduction
- Symptoms
- Diagnosis
- Etiology, Pathophysiology, Comorbidities and Complications
- Epidemiology Patterns and Forecasts - Prevalence and Patient Segmentation
- Prognosis
- Management and Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease
3 Key Marketed Products
- Lipitor (atorvastatin) - Pfizer
- Crestor (rosuvastatin) - AstraZeneca
- Zetia (ezetimibe) - Merck & Co.
- Praluent (alirocumab) - Sanofi
- Repatha (evolocumab) - Amgen
- Plavix (clopidogrel) - Sanofi
- Xarelto (rivaroxaban) - Bayer
- Eliquis (apixaban) - Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer
- Brilinta (ticagrelor) - AstraZeneca
- Entresto (valsartan plus sacubitril) - Novartis
- Benicar (olmesartan medoxomil) - Daiichi Sankyo
- Bevyxxa (betrixaban) - Portola
- Uptravi (selexipag) - Johnson & Johnson
- Opsumit (macitentan) - Johnson & Johnson
4 Pipeline Landscape Assessment
- Pipeline Development Landscape
- Molecular Targets in the Pipeline
- Clinical Trials
- Conclusion
5 Multi-Scenario Market Forecast to 2023
- Coagulation Cascade
- Renin angiotensin system
- P2Y12 Receptors
- HMG-CoA Reductase Inhibitors (statins)
- PCSK9 Inhibitors
- Beta 1 Adrenergic Receptors
- Prostaglandin Receptors
- Endothelin Receptors
6 Company Analysis and Positioning
- Revenue and Market Share Analysis by Company
- Company Landscape
- Marketed and Pipeline Portfolio Analysis
7 Strategic Consolidations
Licensing Deals
- Deals by Region, Value and Year
- Deals by Indication
- Deals by Stage of Development and Value
- Deals by Molecule Type, Molecular Target and Value
- List of Deals with Disclosed Deal Values
Co-development Deals
- Deals by Region, Year and Value
- Deals by Indication
- Deals by Stage of Development and Value
- Deals by Molecule Type, Molecular Target and Value
- List of Deals with Disclosed Deal Values
8 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dpcjfn/cardiovascular?w=5
