Cascadia Managing Brands: William Sipper on Slotting Fees and the War for Grocery Shelf Space

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2017 / William Sipper has had a long career in the beverage industry, helping many brands to develop products and extend their reach. He is presently Managing Partner at Cascadia Managing Brands where he continues to develop rising brands. He has seen how difficult it can be for new products to find their way onto supermarket shelves due to "slotting fees" that have to be paid to retailers for shelf space.

These slotting fees were first introduced in the mid-1980s when manufacturers were producing many new products due to technological advances and retailers were battling with the glut. They had limited space on their shelves and it was difficult to select the right products to fill them. Unfortunately, a high percentage of the products failed and it seemed unfair that they had to carry all the risk. The slotting fees provided a way to solve the problem. Manufacturers and retailers would share the expense of introducing new products.

Today retailers are in a position of power. The scarcer the shelf space, the higher the fees they are able to charge. It is often only the large conglomerates that are able to afford the fees. They have leverage with the retailers because of the popularity of their brands.

In this scenario, William Sipper argues it is no wonder that smaller businesses and startups feel they are at a disadvantage. Despite the fact that their products may be superior to some of the products of the giants, they may never end up on the supermarket shelves because they do not have the money to compete. The public is deprived of choice too because they only have access to specific products even though the alternatives may be more innovative or healthier.

Some may argue that slotting fees are a healthy practice designed to spread the cost of introducing new products. That may have been the case in the past but William Sipper believes the practice needs to change. Small businesses, startups, and customers get caught in the crossfire between retailers and manufacturers as they negotiate deals that tend to drive prices higher and reduce choice and fair competition.

William Sipper believes that the increasing tendency for consumers to shop for groceries online will also bring about some significant changes as retailers start losing market share. They will have to rethink not only the sizes of their stores but the way in which they select their products and the services they offer. Within the next 20 years, we may see a return to smaller supermarkets and find shops such as butcher shops and fresh produce shops making a comeback.

Contact:

William Sipper

201-962-8622

info@cascadiamanagingbrands.com

SOURCE: Cascadia Managing Brands