$21.1 Billion Growth Opportunities for the Global Lighting Control Market, 2018-2023

The global lighting control market is expected to reach an estimated $21.1 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 12% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the lighting control market looks attractive with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in development of smart cities, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in the lighting industry, rising utility costs, and favorable government regulations for energy efficiency.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the lighting control industry, include increasing demand for daylight sensors, growth in camera-based lighting control technology, and development of hybrid lighting control systems.

In this market, LED drivers, sensors, switches & dimmers, relay units, and gateways are used for lighting control in residential, commercial, industrial, and various outdoor lighting applications. LED drivers will remain the largest product type and are expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of LED lighting, increasing utility and maintenance cost, and increasing demand for connected lighting.

Within the lighting control market, the indoor lighting application will remain the largest market; it is also expected to witness highest growth rate due to the increasing penetration of smart lighting system and increasing customer awareness for energy efficiency.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing lighting demand in China and India.

Lighting control companies profiled in this market include General Electric, Cree Inc., Osram, Philips, and Lutron.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classification

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications



2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023



3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Lighting Control Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Lighting Control Market by Product

3.3.1: LED Drivers

3.3.2: Sensors

3.3.3: Switches and Dimmers

3.3.4: Relay Units

3.3.5: Gateways

3.4: Global Lighting Control Market by Technology

3.4.1: Wired

3.4.1.1: Building Automation & Control Network (BACnet)

3.4.1.2: Power Line Communication (PLC)

3.4.2: Wireless

3.4.2.1: ZigBee

3.4.2.2: Bluetooth

3.4.2.3: EnOcean

3.5: Global Lighting Control Market by Installation Type

3.6: Global Lighting Control Market by Application

3.6.1: Indoor

3.6.2: Outdoor

3.6.2.1: Architectural Lighting

3.6.2.2: Highway and Roadway Lighting

3.6.2.3: Lighting for Public Places

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Lighting Control Market by Technology

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Lighting Control Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Lighting Control Market by Product

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Lighting Control Market by Installation Type

6.2: Emerging Trends of the Global Lighting Control Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Global Lighting Control Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Lighting Control Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

6.3.5: Technology Development

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

7.2: Cree Inc.

7.3: OSRAM GmbH

7.4: Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

7.5: Philips

7.6: Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

7.7: Legrand S.A.

7.8: Acuity Brand, Inc.

7.9: Digital Lumens Inc.

7.10: Echelon Corporation

