

Downing ONE VCT plc LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86 Transaction in Own Shares 05 January 2018



Downing ONE VCT plc announces that, on 05 January 2018, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:



No. Price paid % of class purchased per share in issue



Ordinary Shares of 1p each 78,498 84.25 0.07%



