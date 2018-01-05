EPAM Systems, Inc: EPAM and HERE Technologies Partner to Accelerate IOT Tracking Solutions

Collaboration Helps Power Connected Business Models with Location-Aware IoT Solutions

NEWTOWN, Pa. and CHICAGO, Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, and HERE Technologies, the Open Location Platform company, announced a new collaboration focused on creating and delivering innovative asset tracking solutions to the transportation, logistics, distribution and fleet management industries.

The combination of HERE location technology for high-accuracy end-to-end tracking of goods, services and content and EPAM's comprehensive IoT capabilities, including development of a full range of connected devices to infrastructure and integration capabilities, will help customers create broad new enterprise business models, as well as drive new efficiencies across their organizations.

"As we continue to evolve our IoT services practice to include a broad range of vertical and horizontal use cases, partnerships with industry leaders like HERE allow us to deliver powerful, context-aware and personalized solutions to enterprises and users alike," said Eli Feldman, CTO, Advanced Technology, EPAM. "HERE Tracking capabilities are logically extensible beyond transportation use cases and can cover a range of in-demand capabilities in our key verticals, including retail, media and entertainment and life sciences, in the future."

EPAM intends to build a comprehensive digital platform for transportation, asset and fleet management companies utilizing HERE Tracking as an integrated value-added capability. HERE Tracking is a powerful cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) for low-energy, high-accuracy and real-time tracking of goods and devices both indoors and outdoors.

HERE Tracking, built on the HERE Open Location Platform, will give EPAM and HERE the ability to offer customers a comprehensive set of location and tracking services, including:

industry-grade maps for indoor venues and outdoor environments with geo-coding capabilities;

highly accurate, energy-efficient indoor-outdoor positioning technology with offline capabilities that enables conventional tracking devices to work longer due to superior battery management;

tracking and geo-fencing APIs; and

analytics API and visualization tools.

"Commerce today is conducted at global scale, where supply chains and marketplaces transcend geography. At the same time, businesses can no longer afford operational inefficiencies as consumers expect goods and services to be delivered with unprecedented speed and reliability," said, Leon van de Pas, SVP Internet of Things at HERE Technologies. "The combination of HERE Tracking and EPAM's ability to quickly engineer and deliver IoT software is a powerful solution for any business to fundamentally increase its operational efficiency."

For more information about EPAM's IoT solutions, please visit https://www.epam.com/solutions/advanced-technology/internet-of-things (https://www.epam.com/solutions/advanced-technology/internet-of-things). For more information about HERE Technologies, please visit https://www.here.com/en (https://www.here.com/en).

MEDIA CONTACTS

EPAM Systems

Danielle Ruess-Saltz

M: 267.978.7688

danielle_ruess-saltz@epam.com

HERE Technologies

Jordan Stark

M: 312.316.4537

jordan.stark@here.com

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), has leveraged its core engineering expertise to become a leading global product development and digital platform engineering services company. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver innovative solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business opportunities. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader among independent research agencies and was ranked #12 in FORBES 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies (https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexkonrad/2017/05/23/fastest-growing-public-tech-companies-in-2017/#69184c5b1ea7), as a top information technology services company on FORTUNE'S 100 Fastest Growing Companies (http://fortune.com/100-fastest-growing-companies/), and as a top UK Digital Design & Build Agency (http://digitalagencies.econsultancy.com/). Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ (http://www.epam.com/) and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS (https://twitter.com/EPAMSYSTEMS) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/epam-systems).

About HERE Technologies

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, enterprises and cities to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or an enterprise optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit www.360.here.com and www.here.com (http://www.here.com/).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.